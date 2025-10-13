 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20363071 Edited 13 October 2025 – 03:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Today’s update fixes the following issues:

1. A consistent once-per-second frame drop/stutter on certain devices

2. Incorrect line breaks of Chinese characters in dialogue on Steam Deck

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2877171
