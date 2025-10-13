 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20363030 Edited 13 October 2025 – 04:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where the Landmine modification only reacted to Elites.
- Fixed an issue where Time Stones could drop when hitting a boss with the Pizza Cutter equipped with the Time Stone Gathering modification.
- Mouse and controller sensitivity settings have been refined (General, ADS, ADS with Scope).
- Fixed an incorrect title display for the Perfected Medical Pad in the Bandit Record.

