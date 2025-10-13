- Fixed an issue where the Landmine modification only reacted to Elites.
- Fixed an issue where Time Stones could drop when hitting a boss with the Pizza Cutter equipped with the Time Stone Gathering modification.
- Mouse and controller sensitivity settings have been refined (General, ADS, ADS with Scope).
- Fixed an incorrect title display for the Perfected Medical Pad in the Bandit Record.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1179
