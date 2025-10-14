We're a bit late with this update, it was supposed to be released on October 13th, but due to issues with one of our platforms, we were forced to wait until review had completed. This update goes through all the bugs reported on Discord (and Steam), and tries to fix most of them. If we missed anything, be sure it'll be fixed in subsequent updates. Thank you everyone for your time and patience.

A change of note for this update is the networking fixes for the client, which would previously cause severe lag in densely populated areas or when many mobs would be present. Secondly, the mobs now prioritize empty tiles instead of stacking on top of one another. This allows you to line entities up and use safe-spots.