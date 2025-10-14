We're a bit late with this update, it was supposed to be released on October 13th, but due to issues with one of our platforms, we were forced to wait until review had completed. This update goes through all the bugs reported on Discord (and Steam), and tries to fix most of them. If we missed anything, be sure it'll be fixed in subsequent updates. Thank you everyone for your time and patience.
A change of note for this update is the networking fixes for the client, which would previously cause severe lag in densely populated areas or when many mobs would be present. Secondly, the mobs now prioritize empty tiles instead of stacking on top of one another. This allows you to line entities up and use safe-spots.
Fixes client networking buffer becoming full and causing massive lag spikes.
Fixes loot-bags disappearing affecting open loot-bags (again).
Fixes regions not updating when receiving membership rank.
Fixed combat damage table clearing prematurely during combat"
Fixes crafting using stackable items first instead of using items in order.
Fixes stamina not healing while in combat.
Fixes being able to interact with the membership area door sign when the door is open.
Fixes the ability to join an instanced area as a party member.
Fixes rejoining an existing instance that another party member is holding active.
Fixes party members receiving kills when not nearby or not near the same level (+- 32 combat levels)"
Fixes mobs not having their status effects cleared upon respawn when the last hit was a status effect.
Fixes duplicates in the party list causing double kills in statistics.
Fixes pathing desync during diagonal combat (hopefully).
Fixes pinatas spawning in inaccessible areas for certain bosses.
Fixes Smelting, Chiseling, and Milling skill requirements not being registered correctly.
Fixes rollbacks during server shutdowns.
Fixes dismantling items not giving the correct confirmation message.
Fixes Collection Log loading drop list infinitely.
Fixes boss minions not dropping any items.
Fixes Patreon sometimes not synchronizing correctly upon login.
Fixes inventory carrying over when re-creating an account.
Fixes Anvil's Apprentice wrong dialogue when told to smith copper armour.
Fixes auto-retaliating not responding when getting stuck 1 tile away from a mob.
Fixes Coral Crisis requirements not showing up.
Fixes combat getting stuck and not pursuing mobs further when one tile away.
Fixes Goblin King ground attack not targeting all mobs.
Fixes orelings spawning in tutorial when mining rocks.
Readded the /r to reply to the last private message.
Reworked combat so that mobs no longer stack on top of one another, allows for bottlenecking mobs and using safe-spots now.
Reduced the number of seekers for Soul Dragon from 30 to 12.
Completely reworked how entities spawn and de-spawn, should fix a lot of invisible entity desync issues.
Changed files in this update