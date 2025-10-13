Dev-Com
As mention in the Patch Part 9, we are continuing with improvements by small patches.
In this patch we are adding new code chunk called >process, this code chunk for the moment is used only with Ore Refinery, to process ore, but soon it will be used with Bio-Recycler, and Object Disassembly Unit.
We are also making small changes to the >set code chunk to make the programs a bit shorter and easier to use.
PLEASE NOTE:
Because of the changes to >set code chunk, some of the codes may need adjustments, programmers please take note.
We are also adding another batch of fixes small and big per reports made by players and improvements to the game, we will be adding more with the next upcoming patch.
Thank you all for the bug reports.
Penkura Main Branch Adjustment
---------------------
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
---------------------
◈ Major fix to the skeletal meshes of all creatures, after death they should now fall on the ground correctly.
◈ Electrician connected to power cables incorrectly and light switch in the Hydrogel Purification turn the hydrogel processing off.
◈ Player was able to duplicate the Blufloir while harvesting.
◈ Hydrogel Purification produced wrong amount of Hydrogel.
◈ Dematerialization/Build ray from the Construction bot, was destroying the flowers in Enhanced Growbed which is a correct behavior, but the plants were not removed from the growbed system, locking the slots.
◈ Bot Current Status, didn't update the first time bot is clicked in P.C.C.C.
◈ Two wording errors in the P.C.C.C Help section of Bot Programming. >scan should have <range> not <amount> and example should have (max) not (all).
-------------------------------------------------
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
-------------------------------------------------
◈ To make the bot programming a little bit easier to use, we are removing the (<what>) from the >set code chunk.
Previously, the player had to use the form:
Form: >set(<target>)(<what>)(<source>)
Now the new form is:
Form: >set(<target>)(<source>)
>set code chunk now will auto adjust its triggers based on the source that is loaded, it will understand that containers should be set to storage interactable, buildings to locations and so on.
◈ Added new code chunk >Process
Form: >process(<target>)(<what>)(<amount>)
◈ Added new code chunk explanation to HELP in P.C.C.C program creation window.
◈ Improvement to bot navigation system.
◈ Improved the 3d mesh of the Metos Drone.
◈ Player is now able to set items to materialize in 100-ths by simply pressing Alt+LMB in both M.M.C and I.M.M.C
◈ P.C.C.C bot buttons will now indicate which bot is selected, and the player is also able to deselect the buttons to return to general base stats.
◈ In P.C.C.C bot buttons will now indicate if bot has a set program, by showcasing a small page icon.
◈ In P.C.C.C Stop Program was renamed to Pause Program.
◈ Added Cancel Program Button to the P.C.C.C.
◈ From now on, if the player enters an enemy spawner, that was never activated, it will calculate the time passed since the beginning of play time on the level, and adjust the time to the spawn amount.
◈ Current energy added to P.C.C.C selected bot.
◈ When the bot encounters a critical error, and the player is in less than 100 meters from it, the player will receive a message from the bot, explaining the problem. (not all errors are yet added to this system).
