Hey Everyone!

We’ve been working hard to make Collect Mode more fun and engaging. This update focuses on re-balancing, bug fixes, and overall improvements across the board. We’d love to hear your thoughts on the changes and any suggestions you have for future updates.

Major Collect Mode Adjustments

Rebalanced item values – Previously, the Computer Tower was worth nearly 900k while other items capped at 100k. All item values are now much closer in range.

More Pogs on Hedgehog Hills – Additional pogs have been placed around the track.

Faster respawns – Pogs and collectible items now reappear more quickly for a smoother gameplay loop.

Condition system rework – First collector: Mint condition Second: Great condition Third: Good condition Everyone after: Poor condition

New glowing item mechanic – Items may now glow red or yellow. Touching an item that is glowing red will cause your vehicle to explode.

Set completion bonus increase – Rewards for completing item sets have been significantly increased.

Fixes and Improvements

Fixed an issue where the achievements “That’ll do, Player” and “All NGin Parts Unlocked” were not unlocking properly.

Fixed a bug where pogs collected during events were not being added to the player’s lifetime total .

Reworked tree colliders on Phantom Jesus Island for smoother driving.

Repositioned holo explanation text on the Gauntlet mode part selection panel for improved clarity.

Coming Next Week

We’re already preparing the next update, which will include: