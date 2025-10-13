 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20362579 Edited 13 October 2025 – 18:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

We’ve been working hard to make Collect Mode more fun and engaging. This update focuses on re-balancing, bug fixes, and overall improvements across the board. We’d love to hear your thoughts on the changes and any suggestions you have for future updates.

Major Collect Mode Adjustments

  • Rebalanced item values – Previously, the Computer Tower was worth nearly 900k while other items capped at 100k. All item values are now much closer in range.

  • More Pogs on Hedgehog Hills – Additional pogs have been placed around the track.

  • Faster respawns – Pogs and collectible items now reappear more quickly for a smoother gameplay loop.

  • Condition system rework

    • First collector: Mint condition

    • Second: Great condition

    • Third: Good condition

    • Everyone after: Poor condition

  • New glowing item mechanic – Items may now glow red or yellow. Touching an item that is glowing red will cause your vehicle to explode.

  • Set completion bonus increase – Rewards for completing item sets have been significantly increased.

Fixes and Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where the achievements “That’ll do, Player” and “All NGin Parts Unlocked” were not unlocking properly.

  • Fixed a bug where pogs collected during events were not being added to the player’s lifetime total.

  • Reworked tree colliders on Phantom Jesus Island for smoother driving.

  • Repositioned holo explanation text on the Gauntlet mode part selection panel for improved clarity.

Coming Next Week

We’re already preparing the next update, which will include:

  • Additional Gauntlet difficulties

  • Gauntlet boss battles

  • Metric system options in UI settings

  • And more improvements and features

Changed files in this update

