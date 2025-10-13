 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20362568 Edited 13 October 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The "New Game" map is easier to play, enemies are further away from the player starting pos

  • QOL: Can input 5 units at a time in buildings by holding shift

  • New terrain shader with texture painting (only desert biome for now)

  • Fix pump auto-output setting now being saved

Changed files in this update

Depot 3341581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link