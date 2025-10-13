The "New Game" map is easier to play, enemies are further away from the player starting pos
QOL: Can input 5 units at a time in buildings by holding shift
New terrain shader with texture painting (only desert biome for now)
Fix pump auto-output setting now being saved
Update Notes 0.1.3
