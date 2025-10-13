Hey Commanders,



Good news! Slowly but surely getting back on track with the updates!



Metal Thunder just went even more multilingual! This update brings full localization support for 15 new languages, so more Commanders around the world can join the fight.

🗣️ Newly Added Languages

Italian

Romanian

Swedish

Norwegian

Finnish

Dutch

Hungarian

Czech

Greek

Ukrainian

Bulgarian

Vietnamese

Indonesian

Thai

Danish

Every UI element, mission briefing, and upgrade screen is now fully localized. As always, you can report any mistranslations. Keep an eye out! 🌐

⚙️ Quality of Life & Fixes

Added the ability to replay missions directly from the win/loss screen.

Added the option to skip mission briefings if you’re eager to jump straight into action.

Fixed a bug where the camera would “jump” when a sortie started.

Fixed an issue where unit indicators occasionally bounced around or stayed visible even when paused.

Improved overall UI polish and readability across menus.

Decrypt text animations should now play smoothly and consistently (hopefully this time for real 🙃).

Pathfinding system optimized for smoother enemy movement and better CPU performance during large-scale engagements.

Additional Notes

Unity’s latest security patch forced an unexpected rollback on the project, which set things back a little, so the next content patch will take a bit longer than planned. That said, I wanted to get a solid baseline out first, focusing on stability and QoL improvements before diving into the chaos again.

The Zombies update is still in motion and slowly taking shape behind the scenes. 🧟‍♂️

Steam Next Fest



Also, my side project with my son, DriveWave is joining Steam Next Fest! Come check it out and show some love 🚗💨





Thanks again for sticking around and keeping the ground safe!



See you in the skies as always,



— Tolga ⚡