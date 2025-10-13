🎯 Highlights
Satisfaction System
Rules
Each piece of trash on the floor: –1 satisfaction
Each sweep/clean action: +3 satisfaction
Each dirty plate: –1 satisfaction
Each washed plate: +2 satisfaction
Impact on Revenue
Satisfaction acts as a multiplier on customer payments.
Streak/Multiplier: Multiplier increases with consecutive correct deliveries; decreases on mistakes/cancellations.
UI
Live satisfaction indicator at the top-left; gain/loss animations and color transitions.
End-of-Day Report
If you win: Shows that day’s earnings with breakdown (deliveries, types, average multiplier, cleaning impact, etc.).
If you lose: Shows total earnings and an overall summary.
Design
Clear headings, colored metric chips, “streak & multiplier” summary, cleaning contributions, and penalty items.
⚙️ Gameplay & Balance Changes
Customer plate protection: Once the plate is on the table and the order is successfully served, the plate and its contents are locked; pizza/fries cannot be taken.
Dirty plate guard: Adding pizza/items to dirty plates is fully blocked; only washing is allowed.
Placement onto plates on the ground:
Incorrect placement blocks from DirtSpawnPlacer and DiningRoom volumes were removed.
Plates on the ground can be targeted again and accept contents.
Sauce placement (Raw/Cooked):
Fixed dropping sauce without looking at the pizza.
Raycast now binds correctly to the pizza mesh/toppings; invalid near-point drops are disabled.
While looking at the pizza, a single click places sauce reliably.
AllToolBench plate layout:
Plates arrange in stack/grid.
Taking a plate from the middle triggers compaction; gaps close.
On row overflow, auto-wrap to the next row is enabled.
🧰 Technical / Behavioral Improvements
LookingText (GameMode):
Fixed names disappearing in GameMode.
Reviewed LayerMask separation (Lookable/Object); bound the camera ray to a single source.
Update order stabilized with LateUpdate (no UI tearing/DPI warnings).
DiningRoom trigger logic:
Decoupled volume triggers from the placement flow.
Door front/back facing logic preserved; placement controls unaffected.
Two-Hand hold animation:
Fixed inconsistent transitions; clarified blend/exit times.
Post-broom rig:
Fixed rig drift after the sweeping animation; pose reset applied on the correct layer.
