13 October 2025 Build 20362364
Update notes via Steam Community

🎯 Highlights

Satisfaction System

  • Rules

    • Each piece of trash on the floor: –1 satisfaction

    • Each sweep/clean action: +3 satisfaction

    • Each dirty plate: –1 satisfaction

    • Each washed plate: +2 satisfaction

  • Impact on Revenue

    • Satisfaction acts as a multiplier on customer payments.

    • Streak/Multiplier: Multiplier increases with consecutive correct deliveries; decreases on mistakes/cancellations.

  • UI

    • Live satisfaction indicator at the top-left; gain/loss animations and color transitions.

End-of-Day Report

  • If you win: Shows that day’s earnings with breakdown (deliveries, types, average multiplier, cleaning impact, etc.).

  • If you lose: Shows total earnings and an overall summary.

  • Design

    • Clear headings, colored metric chips, “streak & multiplier” summary, cleaning contributions, and penalty items.

⚙️ Gameplay & Balance Changes

  • Customer plate protection: Once the plate is on the table and the order is successfully served, the plate and its contents are locked; pizza/fries cannot be taken.

  • Dirty plate guard: Adding pizza/items to dirty plates is fully blocked; only washing is allowed.

  • Placement onto plates on the ground:

    • Incorrect placement blocks from DirtSpawnPlacer and DiningRoom volumes were removed.

    • Plates on the ground can be targeted again and accept contents.

  • Sauce placement (Raw/Cooked):

    • Fixed dropping sauce without looking at the pizza.

    • Raycast now binds correctly to the pizza mesh/toppings; invalid near-point drops are disabled.

    • While looking at the pizza, a single click places sauce reliably.

  • AllToolBench plate layout:

    • Plates arrange in stack/grid.

    • Taking a plate from the middle triggers compaction; gaps close.

    • On row overflow, auto-wrap to the next row is enabled.

🧰 Technical / Behavioral Improvements

  • LookingText (GameMode):

    • Fixed names disappearing in GameMode.

    • Reviewed LayerMask separation (Lookable/Object); bound the camera ray to a single source.

    • Update order stabilized with LateUpdate (no UI tearing/DPI warnings).

  • DiningRoom trigger logic:

    • Decoupled volume triggers from the placement flow.

    • Door front/back facing logic preserved; placement controls unaffected.

  • Two-Hand hold animation:

    • Fixed inconsistent transitions; clarified blend/exit times.

  • Post-broom rig:

    • Fixed rig drift after the sweeping animation; pose reset applied on the correct layer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3892551
