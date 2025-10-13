Added Storyline upto and including fitting the minimap

Added Buck & Monty Dialogue and voice audio for storyline upto Minimap

Added minimap feature with minimap and large map <press M to toggle>

Added minimap fog of war which means you only see the places you have discovered

Added temporary demo text - as this version will be in steam next fest 2025

[Changes] the settings menu has had the feedback button functionality added for the demo