Added Storyline upto and including fitting the minimap
Added Buck & Monty Dialogue and voice audio for storyline upto Minimap
Added minimap feature with minimap and large map <press M to toggle>
Added minimap fog of war which means you only see the places you have discovered
Added temporary demo text - as this version will be in steam next fest 2025
[Changes] the settings menu has had the feedback button functionality added for the demo
VERSION 0.08
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update