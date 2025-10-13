 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20362338 Edited 13 October 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Storyline upto and including fitting the minimap
Added Buck & Monty Dialogue and voice audio for storyline upto Minimap
Added minimap feature with minimap and large map <press M to toggle>
Added minimap fog of war which means you only see the places you have discovered
Added temporary demo text - as this version will be in steam next fest 2025
[Changes] the settings menu has had the feedback button functionality added for the demo

