Knights and mercs, we're wrapping up a busy weekend with another update to quickly respond to some of the most recent player requests and F10 submissions! We've rebuild the XP rewards for multi-stage missions to be significantly more rewarding, added more freedom of choice in the custom difficulty options for mission rewards and enemy HP, fixed a (recently appearing) bug with Overwatch + Killing an Enemy going over a barricade, made a bevy of small balance and bug fixes for Truck Job Part 2 and fixed a number of other reported map bugs in the game.

In the meantime, we've been working on the next storyline which should drop soon sooooo ... we hope you'll consider leaving a review! Free updates, free maps, free new storylines, free free free. It is free to hit the review button too!

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

Improved Multi-Stage XP Curves

With Update #40, we've revisited the bonus to XP rewards for missions that are longer than one stage. These missions provided nearly the same XP as 1-stagers which isn't giving your survivors the credit they deserve for powering through multiple challenging stages. The bonus has now been cranked up to a compounding +50% XP per stage. Therefore, if your XP for a single stage mission was 100 XP, a 2-stager is 150 and a 3-stager is 225.

Combined with XP for missions being linked to the their Power Level, you can now hit some pretty major numbers when taking on the most challenging runs in the game, the rare and risky 3-stagers like the one available in the new Truck Job Part 2.

Custom Difficulty Maxes

We offer a deep custom difficulty system to let you play how you want to play with over 40 tweakable values. With Update #40, we've pushed 3 of the options to have higher maximums, allowing you to play more maximally (both easier or harder) if you please.

We have increased the Experience Rate from missions from its old max of 150% to 200%. If this another run and you'd like to level faster or you just don't have as many hours and want to crank it out, this can help increase the pace.

Mission payments has gained the same expansion, going from max 150% to 200%. Get rich quick, try not to die doing it!

Enemy HP max has also been expanded from 150% to 200%. Now recommended, but for those players who have asked for it - why not!?

Overwatch Kill + Mantle = Freeze

Back in Update #37, we fixed a number of cases that could cause the controls of the game to freeze but accidentally added a new case back into the game. This one was related to an Overwatch attack hitting and killing an enemy while they were trying to mantle over a fence or wall. A rare case but it started immediately popping up in our F10 and we've been hunting it ever since.

So a huge thanks to everyone hitting F10 on this, we finally got enough context to easily reproduce it and then ... game over buggie!

Truck Job Part 2 Continued

Over the weekend, we made some improvements and fixed reported bugs and typos in the Truck Job Part 2 mission. With this update we've made a few adjustments as well. We have pushed the minimum Team Power Level for the Truck Job Part 2 up to TPL 6. This forces a bit more of a gap between the first and the second time that you'll work with Taylor Strizek but gives a team a lot more time to mature in prep for the high challenge ECHELON BOOST mission.

We have also corrected the math for how the special secondary objective is calculated (+20% Payment and +5% Trust). The +20% payment was using the wrong number in its calculation and coming in really small. This is now resolved and you can completely double the payment of the mission if you hit all 5 goals.

We fixed a number of typos and a few places in the dialog where one character would accidentally name the wrong target in the line.

Downer Turn Restriction

With Update #40, we've made a tweak to the Cyber Knight's Downer Talent. Like most other passive Talents, Downer will now only activate once per Turn. The cases where you were getting back to back Downers on back to back shots and effecting the same 3 enemies was really suboptimal waste of charges.

Map Adjustments As always, thanks to everyone reporting map issues big and small. We've cleaned up a few minor geometry bugs, a few miss tagged props and one spot in the latest map the Q-Compute Core where there was a lingering sight issue on 33% of a bridge doorway. Odd but resolved at last!

v2.2.43 - #40: Cosine - 10/12/2025

- Added XP bonus for all multi-stage missions (+50% per stage, if 1 Stage = 100, then 2 Stage = 150 and 3 Stage = 225)

- Increased difficulty maximum for XP and Mission Payment sliders from 150% to 200%

- Increased difficulty maximum for Enemy HP from 150% to 200%

- Fixed timing bug in Overwatch that could cause controls lock up when enemy target was shot and killed while mantling or near end of move

- Adjusted Truck Job Part 2 to require Team Power Level 6

- Corrected scaling of secondary objective reward (20% Pay + 5 Trust) in Truck Job Part 2 to include all other bonuses/difficulty

- Fixed Truck Job Part 2 typos and name mismatches

- Adjusted Cyber Knight's Downer Talent to correctly only activate once per Turn (more is usually a waste)

- Fixed one lingering sightline issue at a bridge in Q-Compute Core

- Fixed other minor map and geometry issues