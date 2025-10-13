 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20362282 Edited 13 October 2025 – 01:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there-

If you already played the beta version of 3.4 this won't bring that much new to the table other than a bonus for the burn box scene at the beginning and improvements to the cologne experience in the bathroom for Jack.

If you have not yet played the 3.4 while it was in beta, let's recap the changes here:

  • 3,000 plus new words of story, bringing the total to just over 25,000 in the English language version (other languages pending).

  • 24 new sexy animations, including one new scene in the replay gallery with Emma

  • 385 images

  • 13 new audio files, including 2 music tracks and 11 sound effects.

We've got more in the pipeline and would love your feedback. Compared to the first edition of the game, this is a lot more content, 2 new love interests (Emma and Eva) that weren't in the earlier versions of the game including a lot more hot animation.

Cheers,

Brosef

