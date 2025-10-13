 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20362276 Edited 13 October 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Interface and Functionality

  • Added the step battle bar which will be selected by default when starting a game. The battle bar is a visual indicator of the next incoming battle. This is located in the upper right corner with the map.

  • Added the ability to change from step to random in the settings panel. This will allow you to play the old style of just random battles which can occur more often than step and it has no visual indicator.

  • Made some small performance changes.

Gameplay

  • The Harbormaster building has been added to the Docks level. This addition changes the storyline. The harbormaster building in the docks level is now the gateway to get to the secret base (endgame).

  • Added required item needed for the Harbormaster in the Corpo building residential area.

  • The teleportation orb is now collected after reaching the secret base level. Using the orb in your inventory under equipment will allow fast travel to different areas.

Saves

  • The changes should not affect current saves but if strange mismatch of data occurs then restarting a new game may be required.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3574901
