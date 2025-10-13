 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20362246
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added another layer of protection to avoid data loss during an unexpected shutdown
-Rest Time button is now always visible if you own Time Generator
-Pressing quit on the settings tab now forcefully saves the game
-Schematics can no longer be saved with empty names and will default to "Schematic"
-Updated translations
-Fixed Linux not displaying DLCs
-Fixed Auto Crypto Seller slider locking keyboard inputs
-Fixed a bug that would result in negative numbers when a reboot was made while rest time was active
-Fixed Optimized Hashing not granting reduced cycles for crypto mining

For the Steam Deck users: I am trying my best to understand why inputs are not working on the right panel. I had to get an used Steam Deck just for testing, spent hours investigating, and still could not fix it. Please be patient. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3606891
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3606892
  • Loading history…
