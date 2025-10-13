-Added another layer of protection to avoid data loss during an unexpected shutdown
-Rest Time button is now always visible if you own Time Generator
-Pressing quit on the settings tab now forcefully saves the game
-Schematics can no longer be saved with empty names and will default to "Schematic"
-Updated translations
-Fixed Linux not displaying DLCs
-Fixed Auto Crypto Seller slider locking keyboard inputs
-Fixed a bug that would result in negative numbers when a reboot was made while rest time was active
-Fixed Optimized Hashing not granting reduced cycles for crypto mining
For the Steam Deck users: I am trying my best to understand why inputs are not working on the right panel. I had to get an used Steam Deck just for testing, spent hours investigating, and still could not fix it. Please be patient. Thank you!
1.0.12
