Some more optimizations, bug fixes and QOL. Stay tuned for some exciting announcements soon :)
Change List
Removed a Large Amount of Hitches if Playing the Game on a Spinning Hard Drive or Slow SSD,
Added Per User Volume Slider for In-Game Voice Chat
Improved Quality of Native Upscaler, Especially on Level Fun's Netting (Brings the quality closer to DLSS for AMD or Intel GPU Users)
Fix Intermittent Snapping in Survivor Animations on Landing and Crouching
Changed "You have reached the end" Screen to Only Show Once Per Major Update
Improved Item Pickup/Interact Collision Detection
Added New Circular Cursor for When Playing on Controller to Make Inventory Management Much Easier
Improved the Settings Menu Navigation When Using Controller
Lowered Ticket Warning Sound
Added More Descript Errors When Attempting to Join Sessions that Are Not Joinable (Mismatch version, purgatory in progress, etc)
Public Lobbies Are Now Filter by If They Are Joinable, Previously, They Would Show Even When Running an Older Version of the Game
Numerous QOL Improvements for Controller Support
Improved Ghosting Artifact Sometimes Trailing Players During Motion
Updated Translations
Optimizations
Improved Enhanced Raytracing Performance, Especially for Older GPUs (0-5% FPS Improvement Depending on Hardware)
Reduced FPS Hit Due to Having your Flashlight on by 50%
Minor Optimizations in Level 4 and Level Fun for a 1-3% FPS Improvement
Optimized Numerous Low FPS Areas of the Game (Pitfalls, Looking at Tables in Level Fun, Doors in Level 1, Level 0 Mattresses, Level 0 Hole in Walls, Entities)
Fix FPS Drop When Interacting with/Looking at Items on Low End CPUs
Bug Fixes
Fix Login Error Not Being Shown to Users and Instead Being Stuck in an Infinite Loading Screen
Fixed the Profile Button Under Users Being Hidden
Numerous Crash Fixes
