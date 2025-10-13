Some more optimizations, bug fixes and QOL. Stay tuned for some exciting announcements soon :)

Removed a Large Amount of Hitches if Playing the Game on a Spinning Hard Drive or Slow SSD,

Added Per User Volume Slider for In-Game Voice Chat

Improved Quality of Native Upscaler, Especially on Level Fun's Netting (Brings the quality closer to DLSS for AMD or Intel GPU Users)

Fix Intermittent Snapping in Survivor Animations on Landing and Crouching

Changed "You have reached the end" Screen to Only Show Once Per Major Update

Improved Item Pickup/Interact Collision Detection

Added New Circular Cursor for When Playing on Controller to Make Inventory Management Much Easier

Improved the Settings Menu Navigation When Using Controller

Lowered Ticket Warning Sound

Added More Descript Errors When Attempting to Join Sessions that Are Not Joinable (Mismatch version, purgatory in progress, etc)

Public Lobbies Are Now Filter by If They Are Joinable, Previously, They Would Show Even When Running an Older Version of the Game

Numerous QOL Improvements for Controller Support

Improved Ghosting Artifact Sometimes Trailing Players During Motion