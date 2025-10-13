 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20362184 Edited 13 October 2025 – 13:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some more optimizations, bug fixes and QOL. Stay tuned for some exciting announcements soon :)

Change List

  • Removed a Large Amount of Hitches if Playing the Game on a Spinning Hard Drive or Slow SSD,

  • Added Per User Volume Slider for In-Game Voice Chat

  • Improved Quality of Native Upscaler, Especially on Level Fun's Netting (Brings the quality closer to DLSS for AMD or Intel GPU Users)

  • Fix Intermittent Snapping in Survivor Animations on Landing and Crouching

  • Changed "You have reached the end" Screen to Only Show Once Per Major Update

  • Improved Item Pickup/Interact Collision Detection

  • Added New Circular Cursor for When Playing on Controller to Make Inventory Management Much Easier

  • Improved the Settings Menu Navigation When Using Controller

  • Lowered Ticket Warning Sound

  • Added More Descript Errors When Attempting to Join Sessions that Are Not Joinable (Mismatch version, purgatory in progress, etc)

  • Public Lobbies Are Now Filter by If They Are Joinable, Previously, They Would Show Even When Running an Older Version of the Game

  • Numerous QOL Improvements for Controller Support

  • Improved Ghosting Artifact Sometimes Trailing Players During Motion

  • Updated Translations

Optimizations

  • Improved Enhanced Raytracing Performance, Especially for Older GPUs (0-5% FPS Improvement Depending on Hardware)

  • Reduced FPS Hit Due to Having your Flashlight on by 50%

  • Minor Optimizations in Level 4 and Level Fun for a 1-3% FPS Improvement

  • Optimized Numerous Low FPS Areas of the Game (Pitfalls, Looking at Tables in Level Fun, Doors in Level 1, Level 0 Mattresses, Level 0 Hole in Walls, Entities)

  • Fix FPS Drop When Interacting with/Looking at Items on Low End CPUs

Bug Fixes

  • Fix Login Error Not Being Shown to Users and Instead Being Stuck in an Infinite Loading Screen

  • Fixed the Profile Button Under Users Being Hidden

  • Numerous Crash Fixes

