POPULAR TODAY
13 October 2025 Build 20362180 Edited 13 October 2025 – 05:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New Character [Energized Amber]
- 1 New Challenge
- [Shiroyuki] Summon Water Fox - Improved
- [Yurara] Resting Thunderbolt - Improved
- Changed Defense Display Method
- Increased the maximum number of permanent raid decks (15 -> 30)

- 신규 캐릭터 [전황석]
- 신규 챌린지 1종
- [시로유키] 물여우 소환 - 상향
- [유라라] 휴식벼락 - 상향
- 방어도 표시 방식 변경
- 레이드덱 영구설정 최대 수 증가 ( 15 -> 30 )

Changed files in this update

Depot 2750921
  • Loading history…
