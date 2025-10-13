- New Character [Energized Amber]
- 1 New Challenge
- [Shiroyuki] Summon Water Fox - Improved
- [Yurara] Resting Thunderbolt - Improved
- Changed Defense Display Method
- Increased the maximum number of permanent raid decks (15 -> 30)
- 신규 캐릭터 [전황석]
- 신규 챌린지 1종
- [시로유키] 물여우 소환 - 상향
- [유라라] 휴식벼락 - 상향
- 방어도 표시 방식 변경
- 레이드덱 영구설정 최대 수 증가 ( 15 -> 30 )
2.3.36.0
