A small patch to test a couple potential big changes! Opt-in to the public-beta branch in the properties->betas for the game in your Steam library to test them out.
Please let us know what you think about these changes and whether you run into any issues caused by the first change, and hopefully they will come to the main branch soon. :)
Adjustments:
Ally can no longer be damaged by enemies when controlled by the AI
You can do diagonal dash attacks at half speed without brewing the potion now. Mobility potion still gives you a better version of the diagonal dash attack so it's still worth getting.
Changed depots in public-beta branch