13 October 2025 Build 20361928 Edited 13 October 2025 – 00:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Event Duration: Available for a limited time – celebrate Halloween in Trash Collector Simulator: Survive Edition!

🕯️ Halloween Update:

  • Added spooky Halloween decorations around the world

  • 2 new home collectables – unlockable by turning in bottles (only available during the Halloween event!)

  • Added new shocker sounds for extra jumpscares 👻

🔫 Content Update:

  • You can now find an AK rifle hidden somewhere in the world

  • New achievement: Find the AK!

  • You can now fight the monster using the AK – time for revenge!

⚙️ Patch Notes:

  • The monster becomes faster once you find the AK 😈

Get ready for a trashy Halloween night full of scares, surprises, and firepower!

