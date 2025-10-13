Event Duration: Available for a limited time – celebrate Halloween in Trash Collector Simulator: Survive Edition!
🕯️ Halloween Update:
Added spooky Halloween decorations around the world
2 new home collectables – unlockable by turning in bottles (only available during the Halloween event!)
Added new shocker sounds for extra jumpscares 👻
🔫 Content Update:
You can now find an AK rifle hidden somewhere in the world
New achievement: Find the AK!
You can now fight the monster using the AK – time for revenge!
⚙️ Patch Notes:
The monster becomes faster once you find the AK 😈
Get ready for a trashy Halloween night full of scares, surprises, and firepower!
Changed files in this update