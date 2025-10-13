 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20361914 Edited 13 October 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Miami no-response issue
  • Fixed Las Vegas crashes when 26L selected
  • Added London City full taxiway
  • Fixed voice failure issue
  • Added “radar reset” feature
  • Fixed “no tags" feature
  • Added camera keyboard shortcuts
  • Fixed zoom issues
  • Removed drone geo-fencing
  • Added “rank” display to stats bar

Changed files in this update

Windows Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2 Content Depot 748611
  • Loading history…
macOS Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2 Depot Mac Depot 748612
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link