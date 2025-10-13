- Fixed Miami no-response issue
- Fixed Las Vegas crashes when 26L selected
- Added London City full taxiway
- Fixed voice failure issue
- Added “radar reset” feature
- Fixed “no tags" feature
- Added camera keyboard shortcuts
- Fixed zoom issues
- Removed drone geo-fencing
- Added “rank” display to stats bar
Game Update! Fixes and UI Tidy
Update notes via Steam Community
