13 October 2025 Build 20361869 Edited 13 October 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Fixed issue where one barrier failed to appear in the dual Link.
  • Numerous quality of life changes for dual levels.
  • Fixed bug which caused security cores to sometimes become stuck after ejecting into an inhibition region.
  • Fixed bug which caused 'Experimental' menu options to be displayed incorrectly.

