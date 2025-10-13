 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20361838 Edited 13 October 2025 – 00:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved overall performance and stability

Adjusted some animations and movement responsiveness

Minor visual polish on certain levels

Small bug fixes and UI adjustments

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3993381
