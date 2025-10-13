Mawkey can now crouch! A highly requested feature, even if it’s just for fun.
Visual improvements to several sprites.
Collision fixes across multiple levels around the world.
Music issues fixed in a few rooms.
New factory level theme added!
Minor Update – Quality Tweaks & New Factory Music
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update