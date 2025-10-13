 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20361666 Edited 13 October 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mawkey can now crouch! A highly requested feature, even if it’s just for fun.

Visual improvements to several sprites.

Collision fixes across multiple levels around the world.

Music issues fixed in a few rooms.

New factory level theme added!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3921581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link