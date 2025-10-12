 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20361602 Edited 13 October 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Upgraded to a securely patched Unity version.
Fixed import errors.
Re-baked lighting to fix wrong light.
Hide cursor when jumping.
Added warnings at the start of the game.
Lock only the Y cam axis (up / down rotation) to help reduce dizziness while still able to look around.
Made the time cycle longer. Made the walk & run speed a bit faster. Added some sfx and bgms. Fixed some bugs.

