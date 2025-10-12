Shrine's Legacy Patch v1.03 is out now!



There are a few critical fixes in this patch:

Some important polish improvements for maps, especially one of the post-game dungeons

Hotfix for a few crashes that were still on-going! Let us know if you run into any more crashes, we'll try to weed them out as quickly as possible!

Additions / Adjustments:

Yuril / Cutscene: Slightly adjusted Mala's dialogue when she receives the first letter to better flow into the next scene with her

Veyrlorn: One of the rooms is designed in a way that makes it more clear that wind could be used now. Will add a proper tutorial / tutorial message for the wind spell in a future update

Bug Fixes:

Crash / Co-op: Opening a treasure chest on a different elevation from the other player could very rarely cause a crash. This is fixed now

Crash / Dialogue: Fixed an error where very dialogue could randomly (but rarely) crash the game (found at the Lethoral Canyon early battle scene, but seems like it can happen in different places. It should be fixed for all instances as the bug was the same, but let us know if you get a dialogue crash in the future.)

Crash / Test: It was possible to very rarely crash when retrying boss battles. I wasn't able to replicate the bug, but I added code to hopefully catch it and prevent the crash. Please let us know if you run into any future issues with retrying boss battles in the future.

Softlock / Co-op: 1st battle with the cloaked figure no longer softlocks or puts a player on the wrong elevation if one of the players is climbing or on the lower elevation when the scene starts

Softlock: 2nd battle with the cloaked figure no longer softlocks with the boss out of frame if you die and retry

Moglore Miniboss / Softlock: Fixed a bug where the enemies stop spawning after a little while, potentially soft-locking the player until they reload

Moglore Miniboss / Clarity: Battle starts with one torch lit now, so that the challenge of the encounter is more clear

Siltens / Minor: Thaiden's name and portrait now appear correctly in town after you learn his name

Yuril / Minor: Mala now sits facing the correct way while reading a book during a cutscene