12 October 2025 Build 20361378 Edited 13 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Map space eye: added 2 cave mob spawners (spooky ghosts and holy scarabs), remove bonus range from central tile (map pretty hard may balance it more later).

  • Minable rocks: all maps contain 1 special rock that when mined gives +1 skill and +1 random seed.

  • Small texts corrections.

Windows 64-bit Depot 3194971
