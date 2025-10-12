Map space eye: added 2 cave mob spawners (spooky ghosts and holy scarabs), remove bonus range from central tile (map pretty hard may balance it more later).
Minable rocks: all maps contain 1 special rock that when mined gives +1 skill and +1 random seed.
Small texts corrections.
Small changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3194971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update