We’ve just released an update addressing a few important issues:

• Fixed a problem where players couldn’t exit the game in certain areas, forcing them to use Alt+F4. You can now safely exit the game by pressing ESC anywhere.

• Fixed an issue where XP progress didn’t update properly after battles. You can now click the level indicator to see accurate XP remaining until your next level.



Thank you for reporting these issues — your feedback helps us make Hero Quest smoother and more enjoyable for everyone!