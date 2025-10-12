We’ve just released an update addressing a few important issues:
• Fixed a problem where players couldn’t exit the game in certain areas, forcing them to use Alt+F4. You can now safely exit the game by pressing ESC anywhere.
• Fixed an issue where XP progress didn’t update properly after battles. You can now click the level indicator to see accurate XP remaining until your next level.
Thank you for reporting these issues — your feedback helps us make Hero Quest smoother and more enjoyable for everyone!
Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update