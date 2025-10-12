 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20361251 Edited 12 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just released an update addressing a few important issues:
• Fixed a problem where players couldn’t exit the game in certain areas, forcing them to use Alt+F4. You can now safely exit the game by pressing ESC anywhere.
• Fixed an issue where XP progress didn’t update properly after battles. You can now click the level indicator to see accurate XP remaining until your next level.

Thank you for reporting these issues — your feedback helps us make Hero Quest smoother and more enjoyable for everyone!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link