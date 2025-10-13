The long awaited farm customization patch is here! You're now able to decorate your farm to your personal liking!
Welcome to all the new pomodoro and alpaca lovers, we've got a chonky patch for you today.
Here we go!
Some changes you can expect to see since the last build:
- Farm customization implemented
- Added wave 1 farm customizations
- The pomodoro timers are now much more flexible
- Default max timer is now 60 minutes. After 4 pomodoros, the max increases to 90
- Farm sprite art has been updated to a more simplified, clear style
- Added the 4th Alpaca pen
A quick note - We'll be unleashing our new alpaca soon, but he's been a bad boy and is currently in jail. He'll be released soon so hold tight! Some known issues will also be fixed with the future patch namely some visual bush glitches and potential layering issues with the new Decor feature.
Stay Tuned. We have a lot more to come!
We hope you enjoy your time with PacaPomo!
Your Farm, Your Way (Patch #20)
