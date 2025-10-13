 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20361141 Edited 13 October 2025 – 01:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The long awaited farm customization patch is here! You're now able to decorate your farm to your personal liking!
Welcome to all the new pomodoro and alpaca lovers, we've got a chonky patch for you today.
Here we go!

Some changes you can expect to see since the last build:
- Farm customization implemented
- Added wave 1 farm customizations
- The pomodoro timers are now much more flexible
- Default max timer is now 60 minutes. After 4 pomodoros, the max increases to 90
- Farm sprite art has been updated to a more simplified, clear style
- Added the 4th Alpaca pen
... and much more here on Discord!

A quick note - We'll be unleashing our new alpaca soon, but he's been a bad boy and is currently in jail. He'll be released soon so hold tight! Some known issues will also be fixed with the future patch namely some visual bush glitches and potential layering issues with the new Decor feature.
Stay Tuned. We have a lot more to come!

We hope you enjoy your time with PacaPomo!
You can follow us on our socials and if you want to support the devs, you can do so here!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2921871
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2921872
  • Loading history…
