A new day, new fixes. In this hotfix, we focus on fixing:



-Video format fixes for Linux compatibility.



-Changed the behavior of collectors drones; they now search for the spare part closest to the base, not the one closest to their position.



-Fixed bug that showed only controller icons in certain places



-Fix for a bug where a spare part could get stuck in a position near a cargo elevator if it was moved by drones while the elevator was moving.



-Now certain elevators on levels 1 and 2 when receiving energy from the surface remain permanently charged (this is indicated by a new graphic indicator), in this way possible very specific softlocks will be avoided.



-A difficulty balance was performed on all levels, this balance is designed for long matches where the power of enemy robots is not overwhelming within a reasonable amount of time.



-New wave indicator, a timer was added that shows the time until the next enemy attack or danger state



-Level 1 Boost Boots have had a slight speed boost.