12 October 2025 Build 20361111 Edited 12 October 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new day, new fixes. In this hotfix, we focus on fixing:

-Video format fixes for Linux compatibility.

-Changed the behavior of collectors drones; they now search for the spare part closest to the base, not the one closest to their position.

-Fixed bug that showed only controller icons in certain places

-Fix for a bug where a spare part could get stuck in a position near a cargo elevator if it was moved by drones while the elevator was moving.

-Now certain elevators on levels 1 and 2 when receiving energy from the surface remain permanently charged (this is indicated by a new graphic indicator), in this way possible very specific softlocks will be avoided.

-A difficulty balance was performed on all levels, this balance is designed for long matches where the power of enemy robots is not overwhelming within a reasonable amount of time.

-New wave indicator, a timer was added that shows the time until the next enemy attack or danger state

-Level 1 Boost Boots have had a slight speed boost.

