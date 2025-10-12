 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20361013
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed user search type in Workshop (player subscribed, favorited maps etc)

  • Added support for user search types using different user. Steam makes following map lists public: favorited, played and published

  • Updated Unity version to fix their vulnerability https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit BeatAim Content Depot 1142221
