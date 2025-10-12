In this update, I fixed issues regarding the difficulty of Red Land, making the Classic difficulty easier for newer players.
Also, the hunger stat on some of the classes has been increased.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
In this update, I fixed issues regarding the difficulty of Red Land, making the Classic difficulty easier for newer players.
Also, the hunger stat on some of the classes has been increased.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update