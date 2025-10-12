Bug Fixes

-Employees should no longer clog the teleporter array.

-Checking out while your shop employee is active should no longer freak him out.

-Cosmic Cranberry correctly appears on the checkout counter.

-Boxes that have 4 items now correctly display in the store display.

-Store display now supports vending stock.

-Employee shift end time steps correctly around midnight.

-Gas delivery ship should no longer pincer the player.

-Respawning while in the gas delivery phase (Either holding the pump or filling the tank) no longer soft-locks the tank / leaves the hose.

-Cosmic Cola advertisement sign is no longer flipped.

-Customers should no longer walk in front of the player on store lvl 2/3

-Infinite teleporter glitch should be corrected.

-Font size on shop is now correct and uniform

-Employee shift can now be exactly 12 hours without triggering the alert.

-Teleporter Employee can now be correctly unlocked after store level 2.

-Pachinko is now colliding correctly.

-Fixed a few cosmetic gaps.

-Hydroponics area can now be built in.

-Employees no longer take their fuel nozzle with them when clocking out.

-Customers knocked out in the teleporter room will get back up and leave their spot in line.

-Leaving the checkout is a much smoother camera transition then before

-Teleporter upgrade dialog doesn't trigger before the upgrade is available

-Store level 2 has a requirement once again.