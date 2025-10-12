Bug Fixes
-Employees should no longer clog the teleporter array.
-Checking out while your shop employee is active should no longer freak him out.
-Cosmic Cranberry correctly appears on the checkout counter.
-Boxes that have 4 items now correctly display in the store display.
-Store display now supports vending stock.
-Employee shift end time steps correctly around midnight.
-Gas delivery ship should no longer pincer the player.
-Respawning while in the gas delivery phase (Either holding the pump or filling the tank) no longer soft-locks the tank / leaves the hose.
-Cosmic Cola advertisement sign is no longer flipped.
-Customers should no longer walk in front of the player on store lvl 2/3
-Infinite teleporter glitch should be corrected.
-Font size on shop is now correct and uniform
-Employee shift can now be exactly 12 hours without triggering the alert.
-Teleporter Employee can now be correctly unlocked after store level 2.
-Pachinko is now colliding correctly.
-Fixed a few cosmetic gaps.
-Hydroponics area can now be built in.
-Employees no longer take their fuel nozzle with them when clocking out.
-Customers knocked out in the teleporter room will get back up and leave their spot in line.
-Leaving the checkout is a much smoother camera transition then before
-Teleporter upgrade dialog doesn't trigger before the upgrade is available
-Store level 2 has a requirement once again.
