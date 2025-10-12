 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20360808 Edited 12 October 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

        -Employees should no longer clog the teleporter array.

        -Checking out while your shop employee is active should no longer freak him out.

        -Cosmic Cranberry correctly appears on the checkout counter.

        -Boxes that have 4 items now correctly display in the store display.

        -Store display now supports vending stock.

        -Employee shift end time steps correctly around midnight.

        -Gas delivery ship should no longer pincer the player.

        -Respawning while in the gas delivery phase (Either holding the pump or filling the tank) no longer soft-locks the tank / leaves the hose.

        -Cosmic Cola advertisement sign is no longer flipped.

        -Customers should no longer walk in front of the player on store lvl 2/3

        -Infinite teleporter glitch should be corrected.

        -Font size on shop is now correct and uniform

        -Employee shift can now be exactly 12 hours without triggering the alert.

        -Teleporter Employee can now be correctly unlocked after store level 2.

        -Pachinko is now colliding correctly.

        -Fixed a few cosmetic gaps.

        -Hydroponics area can now be built in.

        -Employees no longer take their fuel nozzle with them when clocking out.

        -Customers knocked out in the teleporter room will get back up and leave their spot in line.

        -Leaving the checkout is a much smoother camera transition then before

        -Teleporter upgrade dialog doesn't trigger before the upgrade is available

        -Store level 2 has a requirement once again.

