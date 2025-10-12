 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20360793 Edited 12 October 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Yoooo! Hey guys. I realized that the game is pretty hard. Nobody that I personally know was able to beat it without my help, so I decided to lower the difficulty a bit by making it so the drones don't deal as much damage. I'm sure there are fancier ways to handle difficulty, but this method should work just fine. The game is supposed to be fun and silly and not a nightmare, so this update should address that.

Thanks for playing,
Brad

