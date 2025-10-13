Greetings, Warriors of the Harem 💋
The time has finally come Concubine has officially entered Early Access on Steam!
We’re beyond excited (and a little nervous 😅) to finally share this world with you.
💎 What’s inside Early Access?
You can check out everything included in the current version:
👉 Early Access Details & Features
📜 What’s coming next?
Our full Development Roadmap is also live!
👉 Roadmap on Steam
We’re offering a 10% launch discount, thank you all who supported us through the demo, playtest, and wishlists.
Every message, every piece of feedback, it all brought us here. ❤️
Stay with us on Discord, where our entire team is online 24/7 to chat, listen, and grow this world together.
This is just the beginning and we’re so grateful to have you with us.
🎬 Watch the Launch Trailer:
👉
⚔️ Let the journey begin.