Photography club:

New character is introduced instead of "rude" boy. By talking to him, you can join the new photography club and make photos for a school exhibition. Photo camera, 35mm film, and photo paper are sold in convenience store. Photo laboratory is in the art class storage room. Making photos consists of 3 stages: 1. film development. 2. photo exposition. 3. photo development. For best results, quality of photos should be as close to 100% as possible. Development or exposition below or above 100% will result in too bright or too dark photos. Finished photos should be placed on exhibition board in the art class (+1 arts skill for each). All photos can be also placed on walls of your apartment room (25 max).

Slimes:

Glowing slimes now will appear in the shrine location at night (0AM ~ 5AM). They can be caught and placed on head. Will be consuming 1 pine cone from inventory per day, and run away if you don't have pine cones (same mechanics as squirrels).

Translations:

Bulgarian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Chinese (traditional) now can be selected in game settings > languages. These translations were done by volunteers. Credits for all translations are displayed at the bottom of the language selection menu.

All other languages have various updates and improvements.

Improvements:

Game engine is upgraded from Unity 2021 to Unity 2022.

Kuromoto now has an additional routine - on some days after classes he will go to sleep in the director's office instead of sitting in the teachers' room.

Different shader for track markup on the school sports ground (better visuals).

Finishing a sports track is now announced by "event end" notification.

Interrupting NPC spot conversation event without finishing dialogue (by pressing exit button) now results in +5 stress.

Added rosehip bush and daisies in the school location (for harvesting rosehips and daisies).

Added "field of view" slider in settings > system to adjust camera angle from 25 to 50 degrees (default is 30). This may help to make camera more comfortable to some players.

Touchscreen buttons are moved to the right side of the screen for more convenient access (particularly during tennis game).

One Japanese flag in school is replaced with a different design.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where NPCs didn't show up for after school routines inside school in some cases.

Fixed a bug where NPCs sometimes didn't correctly interrupt dialogues when walking away.

Various small UI fixes.