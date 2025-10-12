 Skip to content
Major 12 October 2025 Build 20360710 Edited 12 October 2025 – 23:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Photography club:

New character is introduced instead of "rude" boy. By talking to him, you can join the new photography club and make photos for a school exhibition. Photo camera, 35mm film, and photo paper are sold in convenience store. Photo laboratory is in the art class storage room. Making photos consists of 3 stages: 1. film development. 2. photo exposition. 3. photo development. For best results, quality of photos should be as close to 100% as possible. Development or exposition below or above 100% will result in too bright or too dark photos. Finished photos should be placed on exhibition board in the art class (+1 arts skill for each). All photos can be also placed on walls of your apartment room (25 max).

Slimes:

Glowing slimes now will appear in the shrine location at night (0AM ~ 5AM). They can be caught and placed on head. Will be consuming 1 pine cone from inventory per day, and run away if you don't have pine cones (same mechanics as squirrels).

Translations:

Bulgarian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Chinese (traditional) now can be selected in game settings > languages. These translations were done by volunteers. Credits for all translations are displayed at the bottom of the language selection menu.

All other languages have various updates and improvements.

Improvements:

  • Game engine is upgraded from Unity 2021 to Unity 2022.

  • Kuromoto now has an additional routine - on some days after classes he will go to sleep in the director's office instead of sitting in the teachers' room.

  • Different shader for track markup on the school sports ground (better visuals).

  • Finishing a sports track is now announced by "event end" notification.

  • Interrupting NPC spot conversation event without finishing dialogue (by pressing exit button) now results in +5 stress.

  • Added rosehip bush and daisies in the school location (for harvesting rosehips and daisies).

  • Added "field of view" slider in settings > system to adjust camera angle from 25 to 50 degrees (default is 30). This may help to make camera more comfortable to some players.

  • Touchscreen buttons are moved to the right side of the screen for more convenient access (particularly during tennis game).

  • One Japanese flag in school is replaced with a different design.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where NPCs didn't show up for after school routines inside school in some cases.

Fixed a bug where NPCs sometimes didn't correctly interrupt dialogues when walking away.

Various small UI fixes.

