v3.1.4 Release Notes:
Added Advanced Trigger Deadzone Mode for DS Edge Internal Profile System which lets you configure the raw values 0-255 instead of 0-100 percentage
Fixed DS Edge Joystick/Trigger visualizers not working
Fixed Rumble Fallback not working with games like BF 6 where they send rumble without rumble flag for virtual DualSense emulation
Added Advanced Trigger Deadzone Mode in Controller Mappings Page which lets you configure the raw values 0-255 instead of 0-100 percentage
Updated translation files
Bug fixes and general improvements
Bluetooth Audio/Haptics is still being worked on, you can join the DSX discord server to potentially get access to the closed beta. Nefarius's VirtualPad update for virtual DualSense with an attached audio device is still in development but making good progress. We thank you for your patience as we get these awesome features out to users.
IMPORTANT READ
Recently, we've received reports of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors or PC crashes affecting some users. Please be assured that these issues are not related to DSX.
If you're encountering BSOD or crashes, we recommend uninstalling the Steam Xbox Extended Feature Support Driver as a troubleshooting step. Here's how:
Open Steam and navigate to Settings
Select Controller from the left menu.
Click Uninstall Xbox Extended Feature Support Driver
Restart your PC
Happy Gaming,
- Paliverse
