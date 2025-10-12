 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20360563 Edited 12 October 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • NEW Chip maps from the Bonus screen to see all previously campaign unlocked chip maps;

  • UX Camera animations;

  • UX Deeplink for coming from and back chip maps;

  • NEW-EXP Overlap settings for the mirror mode;

  • NEW-EXP Mirror mode final pass for draft now with rotate and improved UI;

  • NEW-EXP Mirror mode flip;

  • NEW-EXP Mirror mode (copy/mirrorX/Y/radil);

  • UX-EXP Community Stage Editor UI improvement;

  • MI-EXP CSE has Unsigned vs Signed values for validations;

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
