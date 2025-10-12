Hello everybody! Thanks for joining the early access & already playing so actively.

Last weekend, we spent three days at HeroFest 2025 in Bern, showing off the game to the public for the second time (after Fantasy Basel this year). And we ended up winning an award:

The Valiant Indie Games Award - Nox Award for Technical & Mechanical Excellence!

(Those two dudes on the right are Jonas Wiesli (Director) & Marcel Schürch (Meta-Progression Master). You can tell this is day three of the con by how crusted up we are.)

It was a huge honor, and we're very proud of the whole team for putting together something like this. It's a nice confirmation that we aren't just weird tinkerers making something only we enjoy, but that we're weird tinkerers making something someone else can enjoy as well.

Well, I think we've definitely proven our technical excellence by having a huge bug right in the loot menu for everyone to see!

Looks like the Skip button didn't work.

Whoops.

Let's fix that. We've also decided to add two new achievements & unlocks related to the skip button, reworking it so that it appears throughout progression. We've also decided to reduce the starting health of the jungle boss a bit, since players starting out usually don't know how to make the most efficient builds yet. That led to very long and drawn-out battles against the fiend of foliage, which should be less punishing now. Instead, we've added the long & drawn-out battle as an achievement, so if you're already feeling nostalgic for that, go nuts.

In addition, there's been a bunch of squashed bugs, check em out:

Full Changelog

Changes

Two new achievements & machine nodes added Skip button for loot menu must now be unlocked via metaprogression

Reduced Jungle Boss Health (2500 → 1800)

After defeating a boss, there’s a camera shake

Bug Fixes

Skip Button works again

Skip Button now makes Button sounds

Tier 0 Engravings no longer show up in item pool

“Tasted Bad!”-Text now spawns in the right place

Fixed bug where expiring Coconuts were not counted towards achievement progress properly

Fixed “Delirious” Achievement

When an item is rejected by the anvil, it no longer repeats said rejection infinitely

Fixed Progress Bar for “Slow Killer” Achievement

Fixed Bug related to trading Tile Rerolls at the Fruit Market

Hope you're happy skipping engravings for now, because those are going to be the next major thing we wanna overhaul!

Have a good one & see ya then,

Team Quintuple-A