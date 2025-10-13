 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20360385 Edited 13 October 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The save system has been redesigned for the “Story Only” and “Normal” game modes.

You can now choose from multiple save files.

Changed files in this update

