12 October 2025 Build 20360198 Edited 12 October 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • FInished the game story (maybe there'll be some improvements in the future, but the main stuff is there)

  • Some security update, courtesy of Unity ːwinter2019happygingerbreadː

  • A lot of minor fixes

