FInished the game story (maybe there'll be some improvements in the future, but the main stuff is there)
Some security update, courtesy of Unity ːwinter2019happygingerbreadː
A lot of minor fixes
v0.11.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 32-bit Depot 3854512
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3854513
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update