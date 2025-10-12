 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20360196 Edited 12 October 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!


First of all, thanks to everyone who played the game and gave me feedback/shared their experience, it's always a pleasure to read back from you all.

I have pushed the 1.0.1 version, adding localization of 13 new languages to the game.

You can now play the game in:

  • French

  • Portuguese

  • Italian

  • Spanish (Spain)

  • Spanish (LATAM)

  • Deutsch

  • Ukrainian

  • Russian

  • Korean

  • Chinese (Simplified)

  • Chinese (Traditional)

  • Japanese

  • Turkish

If you see any localization issue, or have feedback about it, do not hesitate to write a message directly on the Steam's forum or the Eleven Dusks discord server!

Thanks and have a nice time in Spacenap!

