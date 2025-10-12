Hello everyone!



First of all, thanks to everyone who played the game and gave me feedback/shared their experience, it's always a pleasure to read back from you all.

I have pushed the 1.0.1 version, adding localization of 13 new languages to the game.

You can now play the game in:

French

Portuguese

Italian

Spanish (Spain)

Spanish (LATAM)

Deutsch

Ukrainian

Russian

Korean

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Japanese

Turkish

If you see any localization issue, or have feedback about it, do not hesitate to write a message directly on the Steam's forum or the Eleven Dusks discord server!

Thanks and have a nice time in Spacenap!

