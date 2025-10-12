Version 0.2.5.7 Bug Fixes and Improvements

Updates:

Repositioned Combat skill selection UI, to match skill order in Skill UI.

Firemaking now shows loot info.

Firemaking Prestige now gains an Instance Firemake chance.

Updated Prestige UI to reflect Firemaking changes.

Refreshed How To Play Images.

Improved Auto Thieving to check for a lockpick when choosing a new target, this will result in Bloob not stopping and picking a new target.

Updated Birthday Cake Tooltip, added a new return Birthday cake.

Added three new rare items.( Level 200 ).

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Malachie Maw not being assigned as an Elite BM task.

Fixed Main Menu music to now always loop.

Fixed Catacombs Exit sometimes causing Bloob to slip into the void.

Fixed Frostpire Cavern Exit sometimes causing Bloob to slip into the void.

Fixed Starting Auto BM from kill counter not stopping auto dexterity.

Fixed Auto Thieving attempting to steal from Banana Stall at level 50, causing Bloob to stop.

Please note Bloob can not auto path to Banana Island.

Fixed a rendering issue with Bloob being shown above thieving stalls.