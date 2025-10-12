So our players discovered a rather funny issue. Andvor the Fallen converts all of your healing events to damage events. Lifesteal causes a unit to heal the castle whenever it causes a damage event. Taken together this resulted in an infinite suicidal event loop. Lifesteal heals the castle, which actually damages the castle, which counts as a damage event, which triggers another lifesteal. :D



Anyway, when a healing event is converted to damage, it can no longer trigger a lifesteal. Please download the new client patch to stay synced with the server. Thank you!