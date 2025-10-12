MateEngine 2.4.1 – Patch 1
* Fixed memory overload issues with Mods and Dance Mods
* Fixed face distortion caused by MMD blendshapes in the Dance Player
* Songs now automatically play the next track when the current one finishes
