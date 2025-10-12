 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20360024
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.4.1 – Patch 1

* Fixed memory overload issues with Mods and Dance Mods

* Fixed face distortion caused by MMD blendshapes in the Dance Player

* Songs now automatically play the next track when the current one finishes

