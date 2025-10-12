 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20359785
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed mercenaries sometimes standing still during combat
* Wizard Balance: Increased mana cost for Spellwind, but also increased its duration
* Ranger Balance: Improved Strength of Nature
* Increased drop rate of Crown Quest fragments
* Adjusted the side view of the Cobalt Helmet

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
