* Fixed mercenaries sometimes standing still during combat
* Wizard Balance: Increased mana cost for Spellwind, but also increased its duration
* Ranger Balance: Improved Strength of Nature
* Increased drop rate of Crown Quest fragments
* Adjusted the side view of the Cobalt Helmet
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.9.2 Hotfix :tools:
Update notes via Steam Community
