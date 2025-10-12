- Re-fixed Talking to Verona again after getting the spear now correctly displays her dialogue
- It is now possible to take screenshots on steam (sorry about that)
- Talking to Marie Lynn Moonrow now shows the correct keys when playing with a Controller
Spoiler Bugfixes:
- Small teleporter in Tower of the Stars no longer freaks out when you use the analog stick
- The Elevator in Tower of the Stars now works with the analog stick
- Certain Features unlocked by finishing the game on the true ending now unlock when coming back to menu without a need to reset
Changes:
- Cutscenes skips now operate on a hold basis than on a press basis. hold the button down for a second to skip cutscenes!
Changed files in this update