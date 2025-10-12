 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20359752 Edited 12 October 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Bugfixes:

  • Re-fixed Talking to Verona again after getting the spear now correctly displays her dialogue
  • It is now possible to take screenshots on steam (sorry about that)
  • Talking to Marie Lynn Moonrow now shows the correct keys when playing with a Controller

Spoiler Bugfixes:

  • Small teleporter in Tower of the Stars no longer freaks out when you use the analog stick
  • The Elevator in Tower of the Stars now works with the analog stick
  • Certain Features unlocked by finishing the game on the true ending now unlock when coming back to menu without a need to reset

Changes:

  • Cutscenes skips now operate on a hold basis than on a press basis. hold the button down for a second to skip cutscenes!

