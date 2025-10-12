Fixes
Increased player attack speed with hand weapons.
Increased bow aiming speed.
Changed the atmosphere in the "Lava" location.
Increased player health.
Fixed a bug with the wind sound.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Increased player attack speed with hand weapons.
Increased bow aiming speed.
Changed the atmosphere in the "Lava" location.
Increased player health.
Fixed a bug with the wind sound.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update