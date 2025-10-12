 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20359620 Edited 13 October 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Increased player attack speed with hand weapons.

  • Increased bow aiming speed.

  • Changed the atmosphere in the "Lava" location.

  • Increased player health.

  • Fixed a bug with the wind sound.

Changed files in this update

