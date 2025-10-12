Welcome back partner.

Turns out the game isn't a 11/10 perfect masterpiece like I thought it was, but nothing a couple more Quality of Life Additions, Balance Tweaks and Bug Fixes can't fix.

View Last Rank

You can now view the last rank you've received in a level and if you've HOW.'ed with Tab,

should be helpful with gaining PERFECT! on levels without needing to constantly visit the level select now.

Level Select Previews

One aspect of the game I keep on forgetting on adding is the Preview you get of the level on the Level Select screen.

This is mainly as it's not often I go through the titlescreen to select a level or spend much time on the titlescreen to really notice.

Basically Era 1 + 2 along with the secret levels now have proper previews.

Apologies for the delay on them.

Though, I think you may like Era 2's more "unique" previews.



Achievement List

Huh? But, Steam already has an Achievement List?

Yeah, fair.

Misc.

So... you're not gonna talk about-

No, but instead we can talk about some of the other changes!

Balance Changes

Poison Projectiles now deal Poison for 3 seconds on Yellowbelly

Nerfed Medieval Melee Damage on Yellowbelly (15 --> 10)

Medieval Explosive Archers Projectiles go in a straight line for a couple seconds after being shot

Replacements

Replaced Crossbow Projectile Texture with new Custom Texture

Replaced Vampire Projectile Texture with new Custom Texture

Replaced End Screen in Credits with a new Render

Quality of Life

You can now return back to the first menu in the titlescreen by pressing ESC

Bug Fixes

Fixed Level 7 "Another Hideout" OUTLAW! Action Requirement (3000 --> 1200)

Fixed Level 8 "Silencio..." Level Rank Requirements

Fixed Chain texture in the titlescreen not loading correctly

Fixed Era 1 Secret Boss Fight not giving Achievement

Fixed a Major Issue where the game would crash when spam Restarting the Level, due to 3D Audio Nodes being added to the older version of the Level

Fixed Era 2 Perfect Achievement check not working

Ok, but

are you really gonna-

Alright, alright.

Basically I wanted to add more dumber achievements without clogging up the steam achievements and devaluing them (I mean, how valuable can some pixels be?) or making it harder to 100% the game on Steam.

Some examples of dumb achievements would:

Dying to a specific boss too many times

Save Editing

Using Console

Dumb stuff like that, that would have 0 effect on your Steam Achievements.

Achievements List will have the Steam Achievements though, just so you're not flipping between Steam and the game constantly and in-case you're offline or using a "Steam DRM-Free" version (Which frankly doesn't exist, yet.)

So, expect some much goofier achievements to come with any Era updates or updates in general.

Closing Notes:

So to end this off for today, I'd just like to thank you for reading this.



TIME COWBOY isn't always the easiest to work on, especially with some of the things I'm juggling it with at the moment. But I always appreciate the videos, screenshots, reviews or general discussion on the game and just the general support.



For that, Thank you for your support and I hope that you'll keep supporting me.

That'll probably be it for the updates/patches for a long while till Era 3 drops.

See you later, Time Cowboy.