12 October 2025 Build 20359525 Edited 12 October 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

QQ Group: 19974222. I'm eager to hear your feedback! Discord Channel is on the way.

In this update:

  1. Optimized some of the art, UI, and VFX in combat scenes.

  2. Refactored the game's underlying systems, which will make adding new content much smoother and more efficient going forward.

Although I couldn't make it to this Steam Next Fest, I'm determined to participate in the next one! The playtest is expected to run until December, after which I will officially release the game's Demo.

Solo developing a game is a tough journey, so your support means the world to me. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3999211
macOS 64-bit Depot 3999212
