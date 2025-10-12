 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20359521 Edited 12 October 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone

Controller testing is a bit tough.
I would appreciate if you could help with some testing, it is currently on a separate branch within steam.


Here is a nice guide on switching branches in steam, thanks to the creator (Myzzrym).

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2780340538


You can access controllertesting branch to try it out



And finally, once you have tested, please complete the survey here and report your experience and any errors. (Google Forms Link) https://forms.gle/wsTSuUihzne3m1pZ9

Hopefully we have minimal issues and can get this done soon so we can move on to more exciting content!

Thank you for your time and support!

Changed depots in controllertesting branch

View more data in app history for build 20359521
