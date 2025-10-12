Hi everyone
Controller testing is a bit tough.
I would appreciate if you could help with some testing, it is currently on a separate branch within steam.
Here is a nice guide on switching branches in steam, thanks to the creator (Myzzrym).
You can access controllertesting branch to try it out
And finally, once you have tested, please complete the survey here and report your experience and any errors. (Google Forms Link) https://forms.gle/wsTSuUihzne3m1pZ9
Hopefully we have minimal issues and can get this done soon so we can move on to more exciting content!
Thank you for your time and support!
Changed depots in controllertesting branch