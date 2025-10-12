- Added full support for Enshrouded, you can now sync and share your worlds effortlessly!
- Improved overall app stability for users running SaveSync on multiple devices under the same Steam account.
Enshrouded Support & Stability Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update