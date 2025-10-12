 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20359473 Edited 12 October 2025 – 18:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added full support for Enshrouded, you can now sync and share your worlds effortlessly!
  • Improved overall app stability for users running SaveSync on multiple devices under the same Steam account.


