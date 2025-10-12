MateEngine 2.4.0 – Custom Dance & Husbando Update

Two major features are here: Custom Dances and Husbando Mode.

Custom Dances (MMD-like)

A new Circle Menu entry has been added. Open the menu and select Play to access the new Media Player, which lets you load and play modded dance files with synced music and animation.

You can now upload and share custom dances via the Steam Workshop.

These are not native .VMD or .PMX files. To create a dance mod, convert your MMD/VMD animation into a Unity FBX Animation.

Full documentation and sample projects will be released soon, including several ready-to-try example dances on the Workshop.

Husbando Mode

This update adds male animation sets to MateEngine.

Activate it in Options → Husbando Mode.

When enabled, avatars use masculine Idle and Dragging animations, and headpats are disabled.

Husbando Mode also includes exclusive male dance animations distinct from the female ones.

Important

This is a global toggle, not per-avatar.

It affects all characters, including modded avatars, until you disable it.

Note

Husbando Mode is experimental.

MateEngine will continue to focus on Waifu-based content, while this feature remains a community-requested addition with limited future expansion.

Thank you for your continued support.



Note:// Keep in mind both features are in early stages! report bugs if you find them! feedback is also welcome!